Cleveland photographers trading photoshoots for socks to support Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless

CLEVELAND– Saturday, a group of Cleveland photographers are trading their servicesfor socks They’re hosting “The Sock Exchange” occasion to support the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless and those who gain from their efforts.

The occasion is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fairhill Partners, a regional neighborhood not-for-profit situated at 12200 Fairhill Road.

“So we’re looking for donations of six pack, 10 to 12 pack, and 24 packs of socks and cash donations of $15, $25, and $50 in exchange for these photo sessions. The $50 donations will get you a free mini session,” Ernest Hatten, a regional professional photographer who arranged the occasion, stated.

Hatten came to NEOCH with the concept for the sock exchange after seeing a post on Instagram about their requirementfor socks Then, he connected to other photographers and got them to contribute their time to the cause.

Anyone who brings brand-new socks or a money contribution to the occasion will get a totally free, on-site photoshoot from one thosephotographers All of the socks and money will go to NEOCH.

“It’s important to help because everybody needs help. Everybody needs a helping hand sometimes. Some people get down on their luck temporarily or long term. If nobody comes to help them then how do they progress? How do they move out of this tough turbulent time that they might be in?” …