Cleveland Indians to review team name in light of protests against racial injustice

The Cleveland Indians play their house games at Progressive Field

The Cleveland Indians are to review their team name in order to “embrace their responsibility to advance social justice and equality”.

The Major League Baseball side’s announcement comes in light of recent protests against racial injustice in the United States.

On Friday, NFL side the Washington Redskins said they’d review their name after demands from major sponsors.

The Indians said these were “committed to making a positive impact”.

“Our organisation fully recognises our team name is among the most visible ways in which we connect with the community,” the team said in a statement.

“We experienced ongoing discussions organisationally on these problems. The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the necessity for us to keep improving as an organisation on problems of social justice.

“With that in mind, we’re committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward in regards to to our team name.”

The Indians dropped the Chief Wahoo logo from their uniforms in 2019 after Major League Baseball said it had been “no longer appropriate”.

The logo – a grinning, red-faced cartoon man in a feather headband – had been utilized by the team since 1947 but have been singled out by Native American groups being an offensive racial caricature, with the team criticised for perpetuating stereotypes about native people.