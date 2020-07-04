Cleveland Indians to ‘determine the best path forward’ regarding team name

The MLB franchise released a statement Friday, saying the team is “committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”

The Indians removed the “Chief Wahoo” logo from their uniforms after the 2018 season ended.

“We are committed to making a positive impact within our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality. Our organization fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible ways we interact with the community.

“We experienced ongoing discussions organizationally on these problems. The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the dependence on us to keep improving as an organization on problems of social justice.

“With that at heart, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward in regards to our team name.

“While the focus of the baseball world shifts to the excitement of an unprecedented 2020 season, we recognize our unique place in the community and are committed to listening, learning, and acting in the manner that can best unite and inspire our city and all those who support our team.”

Atlanta Braves say the franchise ‘honors, supports, and values the Native American community’

On Friday, before Cleveland released its statement, CNN had reached out to the Indians and the Atlanta Braves regarding their franchise names. The Braves did not address a name change within their response.

“The Atlanta Braves honors, supports, and values the Native American community,” the statement said. “That won’t change.

“The Atlanta Braves relationship with the Native American community goes back several years and over the past several months, we’ve created a straight stronger bond with various Native American tribes, both regionally and nationally, on matters related to the Braves and Native American culture.

“We have held meetings with our Native American Working Group that may collaborate around on cultural issues, education and community outreach to amplify their voices and show our fans they’re still proudly here.

“The Atlanta Braves have a meaningful commitment to honor the Native American community and we are worked up about working together to ensure this happens.

“We have much work to do on and off the field, but the Atlanta Braves are ready to meet the challenge of these times.”

Upon receiving this statement, CNN followed up with the Braves to take to to clarify if the team doesn’t have plans currently to change the name but didn’t receive a reply.