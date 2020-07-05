Cleveland Indians manager says it’s time to change the team name

“I’ve been thinking about it and been thinking about it before we put out that statement,” Francona said. “I know in the past, when I’ve been asked about, whether it’s our name or the Chief Wahoo, I do believe I would often answer and say I understand that we’re never trying to be disrespectful. And I still feel that way.

“But I don’t think that’s a good enough answer today. I think it’s time to move forward. It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate,” he said.

Sports teams with names centered on Native Americans, including MLB’s Cleveland Indians and Atlanta Braves and the NFL’s Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs, are facing pressure to re-examine their names as Americans more directly grapple with problems of racism.