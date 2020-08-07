Cleveland Browns stars look great in new jerseys (Photos)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: Baker Mayfield # 6 of the Cleveland Browns searches from the sidelines versus the San Francisco 49 ers throughout the 3rd quarter of an NFL football video game at Levi’s Stadium on October 07, 2019 in Santa Clara,California (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Browns are sporting some good new jerseys in 2020.

The Cleveland Browns got new uniforms back in 2015 and the feedback was notgreat The group went away from a traditional look and likewise had a stretch of football where they went 1-31

Those uniforms were related to a culture of losing and any modification was welcome. New uniforms have actually been teased for well over a year and they lastly dropped today. Fans ought to have no problems.

Browns looking great in their uniforms, and ideally winning features that

This is how the Browns are expected tolook There are no tacky styles or fancy colors. Just the standard brown and orange jerseys that fans will connect with previous success.

Myles Garrett sporting a substantial smile in his jersey is fitting provided his new mega-deal. Baker Mayfield was revealed with a stern look on his face as …