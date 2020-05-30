Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield says it’s time to work, not talk | NFL News



















2:34



Mayfield has claimed it’s time the Cleveland Browns stopped speaking and began working

Mayfield has claimed it’s time the Cleveland Browns stopped speaking and began working

Baker Mayfield says that the time is speaking is over, as he prepares for his third season because the franchise quarter-back in Cleveland.

The Texas native was drafted by the Browns first general within the 2018 NFL Draft, and went on to have a massively promising rookie season with the Ohio outfit.

However, progress stalled in 2019 because the Browns slumped to a 6-10 season with Mayfield beginning all 16 video games.

But the ex-Oklahoma Sooners star is keen to set the document straight in 2020.

“I have a different approach to this year,” he stated.

“Everybody that has been interviewed in our workforce this 12 months has hit the nail on the pinnacle time and again about [that] it’s time work, time to do our factor as a substitute of speaking about it. This is the primary media factor I’ve executed as a result of there is no want to be speaking about it, it’s time to go and do it.

“Right now I’m moving in silence which is fine with me – it’s how I used to do it before getting on a bigger stage, so I’m happy to get back to those routes. Like I said earlier, I want to get to the fundamentals where I can accomplish some goals when the season comes around.”

The Browns star is gearing up for the brand new season

And the 25-year-old is hoping he’ll enhance even additional in his third season.

“There’s no doubt that year three is always a big year in these contracts and timing wise everybody knows that,” he famous.

“I’m not going to put any added pressure on myself, there’s no need for that. If I win, good things will happen and good things will happen for our team and the guys around me and that’s the most important part. If I play better, which is why quarterback is one of the hardest positions in sports, our team will do better. So I put that pressure on myself. It doesn’t matter what year it is, I have to play better each year.”

However, two of Mayfield’s principal weapons aren’t having fun with excellent preparations for the season forward.

“I think them (Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry) being a little banged up, well not a little bit, they had to have surgery, it definitely hindered them physically obviously,” he stated.

“The mental part of it, the frustrations I think hindered more. If you don’t feel like you’re able to play at a certain level, that’s really frustrating – if you’re not able to do the things you’re physically able to be doing. So for them I feel that frustration. Like I said earlier, they’re taking advantage of this time to get better and I’m looking forward to seeing what they do this year.”