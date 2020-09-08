Cleveland Browns are the cap space champions of the NFL

The Cleveland Browns lead the NFL in cap space going into Week 1 of the 2020 season.

The Cleveland Browns have won something in 2020 already. For what it’s worth.

A report from the NFL showed the Browns to be the cap space champs of the offseason, heading into Week 1 under the cap by $34.74 million.

The hierarchy of cap space managers was tweeted by Albert Breer of the MMQB:

Cleveland Browns — $34.74 million New England Patriots — $32.24 million New York Jets — $31.31 million Jacksonville Jaguars — $30.95 million Washington Football Team — $26.03 million Denver Broncos — $25.43M Detroit Lions — $19.64M Philadelphia Eagles — $18.49M Miami Dolphins — $17.09M Tennessee Titans — $17.08M

The Browns aren’t being cheap. They’ve just got a good QB contract.

Is this a sign of the Browns not building their roster seriously? Not exactly. In 2019 they were actually ranked among the top teams in the NFL in terms of salaries being paid out.

This year they went out in free agency and signed tight end Austin Hooper, offensive tackle Jack Conklin, linebackers Malcolm Smith and B.J. Goodson, defensive tackles Ricky Walker and Andrew Billings, defensive end Adrian Clayborn, cornerback Kevin Johnson and safeties Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo,

Cleveland also made a deal for safety Ronnie…