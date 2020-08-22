Cleveland agency looking for foster parents for pregnant teens, young mothers

CLEVELAND– Right now in Cleveland, numerous pregnant teens and young mothers in foster care remain in immediate requirement of a safe location to call house.

Those with the Pressley Ridge Parent Child Foster Care program in Cleveland stated placement pregnant teens or young mothers is currently a difficulty, however like numerous other things it’s ended up being that much more difficult due to the fact that of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pressley Ridge is a company that offers services for kids and households. They’re hoping more individuals will advance to offer those pregnant and teenager mothers the assistance they require.

For ten years, Alicia Cross has actually invited foster kids inside her Cleveland Heights house. Five of them have actually been teen mothers.

“The first kid I got that was pregnant was 15 years old,” Cross stated.

Just days after that teenager was positioned in Cross’s house, she entered into labor and after being hurried to the medical facility, she brought to life an infant woman.

“I just instantly became her mom and the baby’s grandma,” Cross stated.

And for many years, Cross has actually ended up being mama to many more, teaching them how to be mothers in turn.

“The bathing, how you got to be gentle and how when you get angry, you can’t start just thrashing your baby around—a lot of teaching,” Cross stated.

Pressley Ridge is looking to hire and train more foster parents like Cross for …