Clemson’s Dabo Swinney defends racial slur incident, explains ‘Football Matters’ shirt

Swinney addressed an image that surfaced on social media which appeared to indicate him carrying a “Football Matters” shirt amid protests throughout the U.S. in opposition to racial injustice and police brutality. He mentioned it was given to all coaches a few years in the past by the National Football Federation and “that’s been their promotional thing [since 2014].”

CLEMSON’S DABO SWINNEY FACES CRITICISM OVER ‘FOOTBALL MATTERS’ SHIRT

“Any insinuation that I was trying to mock the Black Lives Matter movement is just an attack on my character,” he mentioned. “And actually unhappy. I wholeheartedly assist Black Lives Matter. In truth, I don’t fairly assume that’s enough sufficient.”

Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence was amongst those that defended Swinney over the weekend.

“Coach Swinney’s shirt, in any way, is not mocking the Black Lives Matter movement,” Lawrence wrote on Twitter Sunday. “He has been wearing the shirt for months in meetings.”

He tweeted a coronary heart emoji following his coach’s feedback on Monday.

Swinney additionally addressed and defended feedback made by Clemson assistant coach Danny Pearman throughout a follow in 2017. Pearman had apologized almost every week in the past, calling it “a grave mistake” for utilizing a racial slur throughout an incident involving former participant D.J. Greenlee.

“Three years ago on the practice field, I made a grave mistake involving D.J. Greenlee. I repeated a racial slur I overheard when trying to stop the word from being used on the practice field. What I overheard, I had no right to repeat,” Pearman advised Fox News.

Swinney mentioned the incident “did not happen,” including he “would fire a coach immediately if he called a player the n-word. No questions asked.”

CLEMSON ASSISTANT COACH APOLOGIZES FOR 2017 USE OF RACIAL SLUR

“Absolutely did not happen. It has not happened. Coach Pearman was correcting D.J., and another player was talking to D.J., or D.J. was yelling at the player, and D.J. said something he probably shouldn’t have said,” he mentioned.

Clemson receiver Kanyon Tuttle posted in regards to the incident on social media as a result of he was upset Swinney by no means addressed it with the group.

“There wasn’t anything swept under the rug,” Swinney responded. “There wasn’t some dirty secret. We handled it head-on.”

Tuttle additionally wrote on Twitter Jun. 2 that Swinney had recommended gamers not take part in a 2016 sit-in on campus, which the coach denied.

“We had players participate in the Sikes Sit-In. I would never tell someone they could not participate in something they believe in or exercise their basic right. But as a coach, our job is to teach, educate, protect, to inform,” Swinney mentioned on Monday. “I stood in front of the team, and the only thing I said was if you’re going to participate, make sure you know what you’re signing up for.”

He added it was hurtful seeing his program attacked whereas including that “we will do our part to create positive change against racism of any kind, social injustice, and police brutality.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We will proceed to speak and proceed to get higher. We have far more work to do, however now we have taken numerous motion over the previous decade to assist create change for our gamers and our neighborhood, and we are going to proceed to do this,” the coach said.

Fox News’ Daniel Canova and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report