The Trump campaign has hit back at the choice of the moderators for the presidential debates, claiming some are “clear opponents” of the President.

Debate Moderators From Fox, NBC, C-SPAN

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Wednesday their picks for the moderators of this year’s presidential debates. Fox News’s Chris Wallace will host the first debate in Cleveland on September 29th, the second debate in Miami will be hosted on October 15th by Steve Scully, the political editor for C-SPAN, and the third debate in Nashville on October 22nd will be moderated by Kristen Welker from NBC.

To nobody’s surprise, Joe Biden campaign’s team were far more complimentary to the moderators.

“As Joe Biden has said for months – without farcical antics – he looks forward to participating in the debates set by the commission, regardless of who the independently chosen moderators are,” said Andrew Bates, the Biden campaign spokesman.

“Clear Opponents Of President Trump”

However, the selection of debate moderators did not impress President Trump’s campaign team, to say the least.

“These are not the moderators we would have recommended if the campaign had been allowed to have any input,” Tim Murtaugh, the director of communications for the campaign said.

“Some can be…