CLATINA Office Guest Chair with Lumbar Support and Mid Back Mesh Space Air Grid Series for Reception Conference Room

More than half of the time in life is sitting, CLATINA wants you to be accompanied, supported and protected every moment you are awake. CLATINA believes that “Sit matters” to everyone.

CLATINA Mid Mesh Back Office Guest Chair-Merida



Clatina’s Merida Guest Chair has a modern conference design: minimalist style. The backrest and armrest are ergonomic designed to deliver optimal sitting support. The highly breathable cushion and mesh back provides wonderful sitting experience. We produce our well-designed chairs with selected materials. Hope you everyone can enjoy sitting on our chairs.

Beautiful Generous and Strong Practicability

Ergonomic Back Adjustable Lumbar Support

Breathable Mesh Back and Seat Cushion

Black Sturdy ” Bow ” Frame

Anti-Skip Pad Keep Floors Scratch-free

Load Up to 275 lbs

Ergonomic Backrest



Ergonomic design allows the chair back fit your back more, which can help release back pain due to long-term sitting.

High Quality Cushion



We make this chair seat with high density and rebound sponge to promise you a most comfortable sitting experience.

Adjustbale Lumbar Support



There is a adjustable lumbar support on the chair back to provide you more extra support for waist. Enjoy the sitting.

Unique Bow Frame



The distinctive sturdy Bow base design makes this chair so beautiful and attractive. It also has Anti-skip pad that can keep floors scratch-free.

Ergonomic Design Back

High Density Sponge Seat

Adjustable Lumbar Support

Sturdy Bow Frame

Breathable air grid back with built-in lumbar support.

Thick Seat padded with high elasticity sponge.

Fixed angled Arms.

Features breathable mesh back.

Heavy duty black finish sled base.