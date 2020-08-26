CLATINA Office Guest Chair with Lumbar Support and Mid Back Mesh Space Air Grid Series for Reception Conference Room

Price: $89.99
(as of Aug 26,2020 05:28:42 UTC – Details)
Product Description
More than half of the time in life is sitting, CLATINA wants you to be accompanied, supported and protected every moment you are awake. CLATINA believes that “Sit matters” to everyone.
CLATINA Mid Mesh Back Office Guest Chair-Merida
Product Description
Clatina’s Merida Guest Chair has a modern conference design: minimalist style. The backrest and armrest are ergonomic designed to deliver optimal sitting support. The highly breathable cushion and mesh back provides wonderful sitting experience. We produce our well-designed chairs with selected materials. Hope you everyone can enjoy sitting on our chairs.
Beautiful Generous and Strong Practicability
Ergonomic Back Adjustable Lumbar Support
Breathable Mesh Back and Seat Cushion
Black Sturdy ” Bow ” Frame
Anti-Skip Pad Keep Floors Scratch-free
Load Up to 275 lbs
Ergonomic Backrest
Ergonomic design allows the chair back fit your back more, which can help release back pain due to long-term sitting.
High Quality Cushion
We make this chair seat with high density and rebound sponge to promise you a most comfortable sitting experience.
Adjustbale Lumbar Support
There is a adjustable lumbar support on the chair back to provide you more extra support for waist. Enjoy the sitting.
Unique Bow Frame
The distinctive sturdy Bow base design makes this chair so beautiful and attractive. It also has Anti-skip pad that can keep floors scratch-free.
Ergonomic Design Back
High Density Sponge Seat
Adjustable Lumbar Support
Sturdy Bow Frame
More Choices from CLATINA
Office Mid Back Mesh Guest Chair with Lumbar Support and Bow Frame
Office Mesh Back Stacking Chair with Ergonomic Lumbar Support and Breathable Thicken Seat
Office PU Leather Guest Chair with Padded Armrest and Ergonomic Backrest Thicken Seat
Office Mesh Guest Reception Stacking Chairs with Caster Wheels and Padded Arms
Office Mesh Guest Reception Stacking Chairs with Tablet Desk Caster Wheels and Padded Arms
Office Mesh Back Stacking Arm Chairs with Upholstered Fabric Seat and Ergonomic Lumbar Support
Chair Material
Mesh Back Fabric Seat
Mesh Back Fabric Seat
PU Leather
Mesh Back Fabric Seat
Mesh Back Fabric Seat
Mesh Back Fabric Seat
With Wheels
No
No
No
Yes
Yes
No
Max Capacity Weight
275 lbs
275 lbs
275 lbs
275 lbs
275 lbs
275 lbs
Breathable air grid back with built-in lumbar support.
Thick Seat padded with high elasticity sponge.
Fixed angled Arms.
Features breathable mesh back.
Heavy duty black finish sled base.