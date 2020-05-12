Classic ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ Games Getting HD Remasters

The two sections in the long-running skateboarding franchise have been refreshed with 4K visuals, new highlights, and online multiplayer — however, the first maps, proficient skaters, and soundtrack will likewise be there, as well.

Are you ready to drop back in?

Game distributer Activision and designer Vicarious Visions are set to remaster the two original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video games for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, propelling on Sept. 4.

The two titles (1999’s Pro Skater and 2000’s Pro Skater 2) will be completely remastered with current 4K, HD visuals, and highlight the first maps, proficient skaters, soundtrack, stunts, and modes from the first games, bundled together.

The remasters will likewise incorporate new highlights, for example, online multiplayer, new deceives, privileged insights, and an extended skatepark creation apparatus.

“We’re putting a lot of love and attention into these,” Jean Oneal, studio head at Vicarious Visions, tells The Hollywood Reporter.

“The levels are remade from the ground up, all the assets are completely remade, but if you still have that muscle memory to pull off a combo line, it’s all still there.”

Vicarious Visions has recently joined forces with Activision to remaster the three original Crash Bandicoot games from the Sony PlayStation period in 2017’s Crash Bandicoot N. Rational Trilogy collection.

That remaster end up being a help for the two organizations as the N. Rational Trilogy went on to sell in excess of 10 million duplicates around the world.

The main two Pro Skater games were significant hits when they originally propelled on the PlayStation.

The two titles were the second and third-most noteworthy selling games on the comfort in 2000 and went to generate a franchise that incorporates in excess of twelve sections in the course of the last 20 or more years. The franchise has earned an expected $1.4 billion since its initiation.

“These titles captured a moment in time in pop culture,” Oneal stated. “When we look at our remasters, we’re finding that 20 years is kind of a sweet spot. People remember something they love and want to recapture that moment.”

Updating the game for modern people goes past simply improved visuals and Oneal is specific eager to see players’ manifestations in the new form a-recreation center mode.

“The tools are pretty robust and you’ll be able to essentially become a skatepark designer,” she stated, taking note that the capacity to share one’s skatepark creation with others online is something the Vicarious Visions group is especially anxious to find in real life.

Hawk himself was “very involved,” says Oneal. “Very early on, we got assurance from him that we were heading in the right direction and throughout development we got feedback,” she stated.

While the Pro Skater franchise’s ongoing passages have melted away in ubiquity since its prime, Oneal is certain the remasters will benefit from fan’s sentimentality and the present change pattern in gaming. “I hope people get their hands on it, new and old alike, and just have fun with it,” she stated.