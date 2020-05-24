Class of 2020: UH graduate robbed and shot recovers, earns college diploma and is debt-free

HOUSTON, Texas– The COVID-19 pandemic has actually transformed college graduation for millions of pupils, yet one University of Houston elderly is simply appreciative to be to life and make hisdiploma

Desavior Ikner began college at Southern Illinois University on scholastic and sports scholarships. But throughout his student year, he was robbed and shot.

“I was just sitting there in a puddle of my own blood,” Ikner claimed.

Ikner could not stroll for numerous weeks and needed to take out from college. He invested the following 3 terms in rehabilitation, wishing he would certainly have the ability to return more powerful and far better than ever before.

Ikner at some point recuperated and claimed, “I was so happy when I got my swag back in my walk.”

Ikner wound up moving to the University of Houston and obtained even more scholarships, had traveling possibilities and is debt-free as a college graduate.