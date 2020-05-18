Clashes erupt in Hong Kong legislature as pro-democracy activists charged

They have been charged with organising and collaborating in illegal assemblies final summer season. Five face a extra severe cost of incitement, which carries as much as 5 years in jail.

All have been bailed and a few used the looks to criticise the federal government.

Asked by a decide if he understood the costs, social activist Raphael Wong shouted: “I understand this is a political prosecution.”

The arrests have sparked criticism from Britain, the European Union and the UN’s human rights physique – the latter saying that non-violent activists shouldn’t be prosecuted for attending unsanctioned rallies.

Hong Kong’s authorities says police are following the legislation whereas Beijing has praised the prosecutions.

The costs got here on one other day of chaos inside the town’s House Committee, a physique that helps scrutinise payments, with protesting pro-democracy lawmakers dragged from the chamber by safety guards and scuffles between rival camps.

It is the second time in a fortnight that clashes have damaged out as pro-democracy supporters attempt to scupper a legislation that bans insulting China’s nationwide anthem.