Clashes continue in Tripoli despite UN ceasefire call – Middle East Monitor

Fighting broke out in residential neighbourhoods in the Libyan capital Tripoli between authorities forces and militias loyal to Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar despite ongoing worldwide mediation efforts to cease the combating and attain a truce.

France confused the necessity to cease the combating in Libya and resume negotiations below the auspices of the United Nations.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and the Chairman of the Presidential Council, Fayez Al-Sarraj, mentioned the scenario in Libya.

According to a press release issued by the French Foreign Ministry, the 2 officers confused the necessity to work on a speedy cessation of hostilities.

READ: Will blurring the road between conflict and peace assist Russia in Libya?

Le Drian referred to as for the quick resumption of negotiations, with the imposition of a ceasefire primarily based on the 23 February settlement below the auspices of the United Nations.

This got here after a call made by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who emphasised to Al-Sarraj the significance of expediting the appointment of a brand new United Nations envoy, whereas expressing his nation’s concern about steady arms shipments despatched by exterior events to Libya.

Five civilians had been killed and numerous others had been wounded in indiscriminate shelling by Haftar forces on residential areas in central Tripoli.