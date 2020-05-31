Clashes break out near White House between police, protesters as unrest extends into weekend

TRUMP WARNS WHITE HOUSE PROTESTERS WOULD HAVE BEEN MET BY ‘VICIOUS DOGS’, ‘OMINOUS WEAPONS’

Protesters chanted slogans together with “black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace.” Some additionally stood on vehicles.

Earlier within the day, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., tweeted that she joined a protest near the White House, posting video alongside the message: “People are in pain. We must listen.”

The clashes come a day after the White House was briefly locked down amid the protests over the demise of Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis — a part of protests, as effectively as at-times violent riots throughout the nation. The protests had been sparked by video that confirmed a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for a number of minutes earlier than he died, seen by protesters as the most recent incident of police brutality in opposition to black males.

The Secret Service later issued a press release saying that six arrests have been made and that a number of brokers have been assaulted with bricks, rocks, bottles, fireworks and different gadgets — injuring a variety of uniformed division officers and particular brokers.”

“The Secret Service respects the right to assemble, and we ask that individuals do so peacefully for the safety of all,” the assertion mentioned.

Later Saturday, Acting Homeland Security Chad Wolf mentioned that Secret Service have been “assaulted by criminals.”

“They threw rocks, they threw urine and they threw alcohol at our officers and in several instances, our officers incurred injuries to include broken bones,” he mentioned. “These protesters committed these acts of violence while hiding behind their First Amendment right of lawful protest.”

President Trump praised the Secret Service’s actions in a prolonged thread on Twitter.

“They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe,” he mentioned.

On Saturday, native authorities took a sequence of measures to cease the violence that had been seen the earlier night time. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activated the state’s National Guard in response to violence that had plagued Minneapolis.

Elsewhere, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Philadelphia imposed partial or complete curfews for Saturday night time and Sunday morning as a part of efforts to pre-empt potential violence.

Fox News’ Leland Vittert and Kristina Biddle contributed to this report.