Clashes break out at rally in Michigan

Members of the group were marching in downtown Kalamazoo when they encountered counter protesters and officers relocated to distribute the crowds, CNN affiliate WXMI reported.
“Once the event turned violent, the officers responded quickly and restored order,” Kalamazoo Public Safety stated in a declaration, including that officers stated “a police zone and dispersed the crowds.”
People were “punching, kicking and even pepper-spraying one another,” CNN affiliate WOOD reported.
Authorities stated numerous groups were “visibly armed with a variety of weapons, including guns” and officers took a 3-foot wood club.
“This is still an unpredictable situation and we encourage the community to remain safe,” the general public security firm stated.
Kalamazoo Assistant Chief Vernon Coakley informed press reporters that some individuals were apprehended however could not go over specifics, CNN affiliate WWMT reported.
Proud Boys, established in 2016 in New York, is reactionary extremist company that has actually been designated as a hate group by theSouthern Poverty Law Center
Members explain themselves as “Western chauvinists who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world.” The group’s website argues its appeal comes from the truth that young American males and females are “finished” with “apology culture” however disavows links to the alt-right or to white supremacists.
Facebook and Instagram have actually prohibited the Proud Boys, mentioning their policies versus hate groups.