Clashes break out at rally in Michigan

reported. Members of the group were marching in downtown Kalamazoo when they encountered counter protesters and officers relocated to distribute the crowds, CNN affiliate WXMI reported.

“Once the event turned violent, the officers responded quickly and restored order,” Kalamazoo Public Safety stated in a declaration, including that officers stated “a police zone and dispersed the crowds.”

Authorities stated numerous groups were “visibly armed with a variety of weapons, including guns” and officers took a 3-foot wood club.