Clashes at Paris protest against racism and police violence | France

Clashes broke out between police and protesters in Paris on Tuesday after round 20,000 folks defied a ban to rally over the 2016 demise of a black man in police custody, galvanised by US demonstrations against racism and lethal police violence.

The protesters used slogans from the American protest motion to name for justice for Adama Traore, whose demise 4 years in the past has been a rallying trigger against police brutality in France.

The demonstration, which got here after the discharge of two differing medical reviews into the reason for Traore’s demise, had been prohibited by police citing a coronavirus ban on gatherings of greater than 10 folks.

The protest began within the late afternoon outdoors the court docket in northern Paris, earlier than projectiles have been thrown and the police used tear gasoline to disperse the gang, AFP journalists witnessed.

Sporadic clashes broke out close to the town’s fundamental ring highway, with stones thrown at the police, who responded by firing rubber bullets.

Some protesters burned bins, bicycles and scooters to arrange flaming barricades on the streets.

Interior minister Christophe Castaner responded by saying that “violence has no place in a democracy”.

“Nothing justifies the behaviour that took place in Paris this evening, when protests on public streets are banned to protect everyone’s health,” he tweeted.

Many of the protesters drew inspiration from the protest motion raging throughout the United States over the police killing final week of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, holding up slogans in English corresponding to “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe”.

Earlier within the day Traore’s elder sister Assa spoke to the massive crowd.

“Today we are not just talking about the fight of the Traore family. It is the fight for everyone. When we fight for George Floyd, we fight for Adama Traore,” she mentioned.

“What is happening in the United States is an echo of what is happening in France.”

Other protests have been held throughout France, with 2,500 folks attending a rally within the northern metropolis of Lille, 1,800 in Marseille, and 1,200 in Lyon.

The Traore case has lengthy been controversial in France.

Following a dispute over an id verify, Traore, 24, was apprehended in a home the place he hid after main police on a 15-minute chase in 2016.

One of the three arresting officers has instructed investigators that they pinned Traore down with their mixed body weight.

Traore misplaced consciousness of their automobile and died at a close-by police station. He was nonetheless handcuffed when paramedics arrived.

On Friday, French medical specialists exonerated the three police officers, saying that Traore didn’t die of “positional suffocation”, ruling out the officers pinning him to the bottom as the reason for his demise.

Instead, the specialists discovered Traore died of coronary heart failure presumably introduced on by underlying well being circumstances in a context of “intense stress” and bodily exertion, in addition to the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol – the lively ingredient of hashish – in his physique.

The findings, the third official report back to clear the officers, dismissed a earlier medical report commissioned by the younger man’s household that mentioned he had died of asphyxiation.

But on Tuesday a brand new probe commissioned by the Traore household mentioned that his demise was attributable to the arrest method utilized by the officers.

The contradictory medical reviews additionally echoes the case of George Floyd, whose preliminary post-mortem mentioned he died from pre-existing coronary heart issues, whereas an post-mortem organized by his household discovered he died of asphyxiation from sustained strain.

Floyd’s official post-mortem then confirmed he died in a murder involving “neck compression”.

Paris police chief Didier Lallement, who banned the protest, earlier on Tuesday wrote a letter to police officers defending their conduct.

He mentioned he sympathised with the “pain” officers should really feel “faced with accusations of violence and racism, repeated endlessly by social networks and certain activist groups”.

The Paris police drive “is not violent, nor racist: it acts within the framework of the right to liberty for all”, he insisted in an e-mail to the town’s 27,500 legislation enforcers.