Clarksdale class ring may hold clues to Indiana cold case murder

CLARKSDALE, Miss.– Could a class ring be the specifying idea in an 18- year cold case? It’s a strange case connecting a Mississippi community to northwest Indiana, and also the FBI is requesting for assistance.

A shimmering, sapphire ring might be the web link giving make or damage information attached to the examination of a terrible murder that happened virtually 9 hrs away in Gary,Indiana

Etched right into the band of the ring are the initials “JKM.” Investigators state the 1996 class ring is from Oakhurst Junior High School in Clarksdale,Mississippi

Task Force Officer Nicholas Wardrip stated in February 2002, 4 individuals were eliminated within a brief time of each various other.

“It was definitely a horrendous case, it was a shocking case,” Wardrip stated by phone Friday.

A male, his partner and also her grown-up boy were eliminated at one place, and also an additional lady was eliminated at a various place. The murders are thought to be attached.

Wardip will not speak about the information, yet 18 years later on, their awesome still hasn’t been captured.

“The ring is important because the ring was discovered up here in Indiana within a couple days of these homicides,” he stated.

With couple of responses, a group is taking a fresh appearance at the case, wishing for the clues to give closure.

“We’re hoping with some advances in technology, relooking at everything, we’ll get enough there to bring this case to some kind of closure,” Wardrip stated.

Investigators are attempting to find any person with connections to thering They’re not thought to be a suspect, yet private investigators are really hoping to talk with them and also obtain some info.

If any person knows concerning this ring, please get in touch with Task Force OfficerDet Sgt NicholasWardrip Wardrip can be gotten in touch with at [email protected] or 219-942-4485