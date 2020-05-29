Clarifying the case of Ramil Safarov | Letter | World news

Tahir Taghizade’s reference to the Ramil Safarov case wants correcting (Letters, 28 May). Mr Safarov, then a lieutenant in the Azerbaijani military, was convicted of the homicide of Gurgen Margaryan and the tried homicide of Hayk Makuchyan (each Armenian officers) in Budapest in 2006. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, with the chance of conditional launch after 30 years.

In 2012 he was transferred from Hungary to Azerbaijan, beneath the Council of Europe conference on the switch of sentenced individuals, to serve the relaxation of his sentence. Instead, he was instantly let out, pardoned by the president and promoted to main. Mr Margaryan’s household and Mr Makuchyan challenged this at the European courtroom of human rights (represented by us). On Tuesday, the courtroom discovered that these actions meant Mr Safarov had in impact been granted impunity for his crimes, breaching the proper to life beneath the European conference on human rights. It discovered the actions have been additionally discriminatory as a result of the authorities’ “glorification of his extremely cruel hate crime … had a causal link to the Armenian ethnicity of his victims”.

Philip Leach

Director, European Human Rights Advocacy Centre, Middlesex University