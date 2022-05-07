Home Armenia Clarification on the situation around the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Cologne |... Armenia Clarification on the situation around the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Cologne | Morning By Thomas Delong - May 7, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Clarification on the situation around the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Cologne | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “Tears in paradise.” Dagestani writer’s book is about Armenians | Morning Armenia “We must remove them and then move on to solving serious problems.” Serzh Sargsyan |: Morning Armenia Armenia had the second champion in the world championship | Morning Recent Posts Don Lemon: Trump wants to move on, but this is not over Çavuşoղlu laughs at protesting Armenians, shows “Gray Wolves” sign (Video) The post of the Turkish opposition MP found a negative response among Turkish users.... Hot Stock Spotlight: Under Armour, (UA) What happened with the ‘Squid Game’ cryptocurrency? Most Popular Tomorrow, in Gyumri, on May 9, there will be rallies in Yerevan ․ ... The representative of the opposition Ishkhan Saghatelyan presented in the French Square the events to be held tomorrow, May 8, and the actions of... The government of the day does not express the will of the Armenian people... It was reported today that the Cologne city authorities have decided to dismantle the monument to the victims of the Armenian Genocide in the... The US Deputy Secretary of State discussed with European partners the issue of tightening... First Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed with senior officials from Britain, Germany, Italy and France military-humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, as well as... National tree planting in “Lake Arpi” National Park A nationwide tree planting was carried out in "Lake Arpi" National Park today. The RA Ministry of Environment informs that in the "Akhuryan Gorge" section... 98-year-old veteran of Great Patriotic War donates part of Eternal Flame from Moscow to... A part of the eternal fire was transferred from Moscow to Yerevan as part of the "Fire of Remembrance" international patriotic action, Sputnik Armenia...