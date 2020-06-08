Claressa Shields says ‘enough is enough’ after addressing Black Lives Matter protest | Boxing News



















0:56



Claressa Shields tells Sky Sports News that ‘enough is enough’ following a death of George Floyd in US police custody

Claressa Shields tells Sky Sports News that ‘enough is enough’ following the death of George Floyd in US police custody

Claressa Shields says she felt empowered after speaking at a Black Lives Matter protest, and insists: “Enough is enough”.

The three-weight world champion addressed crowds in her home city of Flint, Michigan, last week-end, as protests continued against inequality towards the black community.

They have already been sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

Shields says she wasn’t planning to even attend the protest in Flint, but felt “inspired” having done so.

She told Sky Sports News: “The experience was unexpected. I was just going down the highway with one of my friends. We saw a protest and were like, ‘let’s just go’. I simply wanted to become a part of it.

“Me speaking and every thing – I wasn’t even prepared for just about any of that. But I felt empowered, seeing ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘No Justice, No Peace’, and having people from many different backgrounds agree.

“I never thought the world would make it back once again to this place, where everyone is together. We matter. We do not matter more, we do not matter less – we just matter as much as another person matters.

Anthony Joshua also addressed protesters in his hometown of Watford

“To be a part of it; I felt powerful and I felt inspired.”

The footage of Floyd’s arrest showed a police kneeling on his neck, despite him repeatedly saying that he cannot breathe.

Four police officers have since been charged in connection to Floyd’s death, and Shields says the shocking footage has demonstrated to everyone why the treating the black community must be addressed.

“Enough is enough, that’s what I think,” she said. “Being in a position to see George Floyd in the flesh, on camera, take his last breath, and then also call for his mother, I do believe reminded everyone that it doesn’t matter how they think about us as black people, we’ve still got mothers.

“We’re still a brother to somebody, we’re still a sister. I do believe that him being just so scared and being forced to call for his mum, I do believe that made other mothers of other races far away, look at it like ‘wait’.

“I think it made sense to them then that we’re all equal, we all come from a mother.”

‘Brees isn’t a theif – that he was unaware’

Shields also praised Drew Brees for “educating himself” after the New Orleans Saints quarterback apologised for his controversial comments regarding the protests.

Drew Brees has apologised for his original comments, and said: “I realise this is not an issue about the American flag – it has never been”

Brees said he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag”, in mention of protesters kneeling during the American anthem – a symbol popularised by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

However, Brees has since apologised, and even urged Donald Trump to “address the problems” facing the black community after the united states president backed the players’ original comments.

Shields said: “Drew Brees – I’m a fan of his. [He] thought kneeling was disrespecting the flag, but it was not. That’s how unaware that he was.

“I don’t believe he’s a racist or even a bad guy; I do believe he had to coach himself. Now that he is educated, that he won’t just take kneeling to the flag as disrespectful. He’ll comprehend it’s for the racial injustice of black people getting killed by the authorities.

“So thank you for getting some awareness, and now he can play a part to make it all better.”