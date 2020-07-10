Clarence Thomas’s wife says BLM a ‘Trojan Horse for mob rule’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife Ginni branded the Black Lives Matter movement a ‘Trojan Horse for mob rule’ after a tiny town in northern Virginia set up a banner expressing support for protesters.

The banner with the words ‘Welcome to Clifton, Where Black Lives Matter’ was hung over the town’s Main Street last month in what Mayor William R Hollaway called ‘a first step’ toward discussions of racial equality.

While the gesture received mostly positive reactions from members of the community, it drew outrage from some in the encompassing area.

Among the furious critics was Ginni Thomas, based on The Washington Post, which viewed a message sent to town officials from her account.

Ginni Thomas, the wife of the only black justice on the US Supreme Court and an outspoken conservative, runs a consulting firm in Burke, about eight miles east of Clifton.

Her email dated June 24 states: ‘BLM is a little a dangerous Trojan Horse and they are catching well-meaning people into dangerous posturing that will invite mob rule and property looting.

‘Let’s not be tricked in to joining cause with radical extremists trying to foment a cultural revolution because they hate America.’

The email came as the US entered its second month of anti-racism protests sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who had been killed when white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck throughout an arrest.

Ginni Thomas’ purported comments echoed those created by President Donald Trump as well as other conservatives who condemned the protests partly due to the looting and rioting that had occurred along side them in the early days.

The Post reported that her Facebook page is filled up with similar comments against the protests – although newspaper was unable to reach her to ensure that she had written the e-mail.

But Ginni Thomas was barely the only one railing against the banner, according to local officials who said the town’s Facebook page was flooded with comments demanding it be studied down.

Mayor Hollaway said the banner was ‘the biggest controversy we’ve seen in many years’ as his office was flooded with complaints.

One of the critics was Lin-Dai Kendall, a tea party Republican and former candidate for the Fairfax County School Board.

Kendall wrote an email to the Clifton Town Council charging that the sign was welcoming ‘rioters who’ve vandalized entire zones in multiple American cities throughout the United States for days gone by three weeks’, according to the Post.

‘You are affirming a misnomer that threatens to send us all in to a cultural revolution pitting Marxists against freedom-loving Americans,’ Kendall’s email stated.

Clifton residents, the majority of whom are white, also reported receiving fliers in the mail that tied the Black Lives Matter movement to various international conspiracies.

The Town Council held a meeting on Tuesday night to handle the outrage, during which the majority of 16 those who spoke said they supported the banner, the Post reported.

One supporter, Mark Cherry, told the council: ‘As an African American, I never could have guessed this community would come together . . . to produce such a clear message of welcome and openness.’

Another supporter, Tony DiBari, called on the council to stand by their initial ‘right decision’ by refusing to bow to outside critics.

‘You guys already made the proper decision; you put up the banner,’ DiBari said.

‘Now do you have the willingness, the wherewithal, the fight to stand behind the people of the community?’

The council ultimately chose to keep the banner in place until another organization requested to make use of the space to market for a civic event.