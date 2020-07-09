Clarence Thomas says Roe decision doesn’t have ‘shred’ of constitutional support

“Our abortion precedents are grievously wrong and should be overruled,” Thomas writes. “The idea that the Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment understood the Due Process Clause to protect a right to abortion is farcical.”

“Although this case does not present the opportunity to address our demonstrably erroneous ‘undue burden’ standard, we cannot continue blinking the reality of what this court has wrought,” Thomas said last June.

While the conservative Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberals on Monday in the name of court precedent, Thomas expressed that he is significantly more ready to take a closer look reversing the precedent of Roe.

“As the origins of this jurisprudence readily demonstrate, the putative right to abortion is a creation that should be undone,” Thomas wrote. “But today’s decision is wrong for a far simpler reason: The Constitution does not constrain the States’ ability to regulate or even prohibit abortion. This Court created the right to abortion based on an amorphous, unwritten right to privacy.”