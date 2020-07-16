Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette Season Is Moving Forward In Palm Springs With New Suitors – Meet Them HERE!

After long and uncertain delays in production, Clare Crawley‘s highly-anticipated season of The Bachelorette is officially a go!

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, filming will take place almost exclusively in one location at the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, instead of the familiar and longtime Bachelor mansion in El Lay. Not a bad switch up, if you ask us!

Robert Mills, VP of Alternative Series at ABC, previously announced that ample safety measures would be taken to protect everyone’s health amid the coronavirus pandemic in late June on On Air With Ryan Seacrest:

“We’re going to be in one location and everyone will be tested [for coronavirus] the week before. Maybe there’s some travel, maybe it’s just domestic, maybe it’s by bus. We’ll see. If things aren’t that safe, we’ll shoot it the same way where everybody is safe, they’re tested, they’re quarantined, and then you can have kissing and arguing and everything else.”

It seems like the cast and crew will have plenty of space to get creative at La Quinta, which boasts 41 swimming pools, 23 tennis courts, five golf courses and seven restaurants. The outlet has learned it will be closed to the public until September. No spoilers and risk of exposure happening here, if they can help it.

A New Cast!

In addition to a new location, there have been some updates to the contestants! Longtime host Chris Harrison hinted there would be some recasting during the hiatus over concerns that some individuals might not be available once everything resumed. From Clare’s original crop of 32 men, 15 were cut and 25 new guys were added, marking 42 competitors in total. Perhaps, the most in franchise history! Taking a cue from some of the fan criticism the first time around, many of the new guys are in their 30’s, to better suit Crawley who is 39 years old. There are still a few men in their 20’s and one man in his 40’s.



And yes, that is country music singer Granger Smith‘s younger brother Tyler you spotted with that blonde hair in the hunter green t-shirt! You’ll also notice Matt James is obviously missing from this list since the 28-year-old was cherry-picked from the last group of men to star as the first Black male lead on the upcoming season of The Bachelor. But hopefully, one of these guys is ready for their happily ever after with Clare!

BTW, we think it’s highly unlikely all 42 suitors will end up at the resort on night one. This is nearly double the number of contestants that’s ever been cast before and it’s smart thinking in the event someone tests positive for the coronavirus or something icky from their past resurfaces between now and August. Let’s cross our fingers that ABC did their due diligence this time!

Are U looking forward to new episodes of The Bachelorette when it finally airs? As a reminder, the show will air on Tuesday nights, instead of Mondays, later this Fall. Let us know your thoughts (below) in the comments!