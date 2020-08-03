Clare Crawley Seemingly Confirms BIG Bachelorette Rumor With Her Return To Social Media!

Did Clare Crawley just confirm the latest Bachelorette rumors?!

As we previously shared, the 39-year-old reportedly threatened to quit the show after developing a serious connection with one of the contestants. It’s been reported that Tayshia Adams, who appeared on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor, is in talks to replace her, but there wasn’t any supporting evidence until NOW!

The Sacramento native appears to have liked a message on Twitter sometime on Sunday evening from a fan account about Adams being the new Bachelorette. But by 8 a.m. on Monday morning, it was already unliked, per ET. So, why is this a big deal? Contestants and leads don’t typically have access to their phones during filming to keep everything under wraps, so this could confirm what’s been whispered about Crawley being replaced. See the screenshot evidence HERE!

As we mentioned, this comes after Clare reportedly developed a connection with a contestant named Dale Moss. Per a Life & Style report, the ABC star “blindsided” the show’s production team, and “no longer wanted to participate in the show.” Her contract situation might be a bit difficult to get out of, but she is “refusing to come out of her room” to film…