Clare Crawley Is Back On The Bachelorette Set And Will Reportedly Film… Something! Details HERE!

She’s baaaaack … well, sort of!

Clare Crawley‘s turn on The Bachelorette may have come and gone before fans ever got to see her as leading lady on the show, but that doesn’ t mean fans will not be seeing her at all throughout this upcoming season. In truth, the 39-year-old truth TELEVISION star has actually had a little something in the works for a while now, according to a source near to the production!

No informing just what that thing is– though we have our inklings and guesses (listed below)– however a source spoke with People about the matter over the weekend and exposed a bit more about the behind-the-scenes chess match going on today:

“Clare [has been] talking to producers about filming and will be filming something.”

Interesting! The truth TELEVISION star, who initially appeared on the Bachelor franchise back in 2014 throughout Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season as the lead, was further photographed by paparazzi on Friday in Palm Springs, busy chatting with show producer Peter Geist. Those photos — you can see them HERE — have fans wondering whether Clare won’ t end up appearing on set to movie even a bit this season. Now, in addition to the sourced report (above), that sure seems like a genuine possibility!