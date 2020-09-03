Claire Williams to step down at F1 team after Italian GP

Claire Williams will step down from her deputy team primary function at the team following this weekend’s Italian GP

The relocation comes a fortnight after the historical family-run clothing was offered to United States financial investment company, Dorilton Capital.

Sir Frank Williams, the team’s creator, has actually stayed as team primary however Claire, his child, has actually remained in day-to- day control because 2013.

