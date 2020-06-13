Claims scientists warned that Covid was sweeping quickly through UK

Technical issues with Bluetooth may have delayed the NHS contact tracing app and triggered a dysfunction in communication between the app’s advisory board and the us government.

Gus Hosein, an associate of the ethics advisory board overseeing the app’s development, described a “frustrating” lack of communication with the us government over data resulting from Bluetooth tests.

The app, which has been pushed by the government as a tool to help relieve lockdown restrictions, has been built around Bluetooth technology designed to develop a “digital handshake” between smartphones to ensure contact with other folks.

