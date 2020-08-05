

Price: $129.00

(as of Aug 05,2020 16:46:57 UTC – Details)

Product Description

2 Monitors KVM Switch 2 Port HDMI USB KVM Switch 2 Port HDMI and USB Switch

Installation Step

1. Turn off all devices and unplug all the cables;

2. Plug KVM cables and VGA cables into KVM switch and your computers/laptops;

3. Plug HDMI cable and VGA cable into KVM switch and monitor;

4. Plug mouse and keyboard into KVM switch;

5. Plug speaker or microphone into KVM switch if needed;

6. Turn on KVM switch;

7. Boot computers/laptops.

Package Content

1 * 2 Port HDMI + VGA KVM Switch

2 * 4.9ft Integrated KVM cable

2 * 4.9ft VGA cable

1 * User Manual

1* DC 5V 2A Power Adapter

1 * wire remote push button switch

Warm Tips:

Basic keyboard/mouse is recommended. If your devices are not recognized or do not fully work in the dedicated ports, use the USB HUB port to achieve full functionality. Multimedia keys will only work with the USB HUB port. Please note that the USB HUB port does not support hotkey switching and mouse switching.

Dual Monitor KVM Switches



One set of USB keyboard, mouse and 2 monitors control 2 multi graphic card HDMI+VGA computers.

Support Three Display Modes



Extended display: 2 monitors display separated content.

Mirror display: 2 monitors display same content.

Video wall display: shows the whole content by 2 monitors together.

Hotkey on/off key



1. This key default turn on, ‘Hotkey on’ light is green.

2. Customers can turn on/off this function according his requirement.

3. Basic keyboard/mouse is recommended. If some gaming mouse and multimedia Keyboard don’t work, he need to turn off ‘Hot key on/off’ button, then the issue was solved.

Certified HDMI Adopter



We are certified HDMI adopter over 10 years. Prevent infringement. Excellent image processing and transmission capacity, make the output signal is more smooth and steady.

KVM with HDMI USB KVM Switch



Default Hotkey right [Ctrl] can be changed to [Num Lock] or [Scroll Lock]. Support Mac keyboard. Supports EDID, DDC2, auto detection, auto scan.

KVM SWITCH 2 MONITORS: one set of USB keyboard, mouse and 2 monitors control 2 multi graphic-card HDMI+VGA computers. With audio and microphone output, USB 2.0 Hub, and wire remote push button switch.

SUPPORT THREE DISPLAY MODES: extended display, mirror display and video wall display.

SUPPORT FOUR SWITCHING MODES: Button switching, mouse switching, keyboard hot-key switching and wire remote push button switching(tips: button switching and wire remote push button switching can’t be using together).

Certified HDMI Adopter: we are certified HDMI adopter over 10 years. Compatible Windows 10/7/2000/XP/Vista, Linux, Unix, Mac, Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, Raspbian, Ubuntu, etc.

RESOLUTION COMPATIBLE: HDMI monitor compatible 3840×[email protected], 1080P, 1080P 3D, 1080I, 720P, 576P, 576I, 480P, 480I. VGA monitor max resolution 2048*[email protected], compatible downgrade resolution.