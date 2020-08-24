CJ Cup to be contested at Shadow Creek this fall

Hello, Vegas Swing!

The PGA Tour revealed Monday that the CJ Cup, set up forOct 15-18 in Jeju Island, South Korea, will move to Shadow Creek Golf Course inLas Vegas The competition will follow the Tour’s yearly stop at TPC Summerlin, the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

“While our players have always looked forward to visiting Korea, the current circumstances provided this new opportunity to bring the event to Las Vegas, which will also provide brand exposure and awareness to the viewing audience in the United States and around the globe,” stated Ty Votaw, PGA Tour executive vice president, global. “We are thankful for the partnership and support that CJ Group and the Korean PGA have shown in view of the circumstances. We are confident this year’s event will showcase a stellar field while bringing the CJ Group’s brand values to a new time zone.”

The Club at Nine Bridges has actually hosted the CJ Cup each fall considering that 2017. Justin Thomas, who won the inaugural occasion, likewise is the protecting champ. Brooks Koepka won in 2018. Shadow Creek, the special 1989 Tom Fazio style, formerly hosted The Match: Tiger vs. Phil in 2018.

The CJ Cup, presently slated as the 6th occasion of the 2020-21 season, will stay a 78-player, limited-field competition and …