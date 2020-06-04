Civilian Death Toll From Clashes in Myanmar’s Rakhine Climbs to Over 250

Fighting in western Myanmar’s Rakhine state between authorities forces and the ethnic Arakan Army has killed 257 civilians and injured 570 others through the interval from December 2018 to May of this yr, in accordance to figures compiled by RFA’s Myanmar Service.

Most have been killed by stray bullets or artillery fireplace or died in army custody, with others caught in crossfire between the 2 opponents in northern Rakhine and neighboring Chin state, with both sides blaming the opposite for the deaths, sources instructed RFA.

AA raids on police outposts in late 2018 and in early 2019 triggered the battle in northern Rakhine state — a area already devastated by the Myanmar military’s marketing campaign to expel 740,000 Rohingya Muslims in 2017.

Both armies are chargeable for the lack of civilian life, although, Htu May, a member of parliament in Rakhine’s Upper House instructed RFA’s Myanmar Service.

“Both sides are responsible for civilians’ deaths in Rakhine,” Htu May mentioned.

“Moreover, it is the responsibility of [Myanmar’s central] government, which can’t arrange a peace between these two groups. If the government can’t make any progress toward peace, and the fighting continues, only the ethnic people and other civilians will be hurt,” she mentioned.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) says that greater than 250 civilian properties have been burned in May alone, with many individuals injured, and worldwide organizations have known as for larger safety for civilians and their property in Myanmar.

Government will not affirm numbers

Reached for remark, Myanmar army spokesperson Gen. Tun Tun Nyi declined to affirm RFA’s tally of civilian deaths, saying authorities forces don’t acquire detailed data on civilian casualties and that AA troops generally pose as civilians to perform assaults.

Myanmar’s military additionally follows strict guidelines of engagement in fight, Tun Tun Nyi mentioned.

“The Army doesn’t attack civilian areas unless we have to fight back against the AA when they attack us,” he mentioned, including that the Myanmar army doesn’t publicly announce the numbers of its personal troopers killed in battle.

“We do this for reasons of security, not to disregard their service,” he mentioned.

Civilians killed in preventing in Rakhine are killed by authorities air strikes and using heavy weapons, AA spokesperson Khine Thukha mentioned. “The AA doesn’t carry out air strikes or fire heavy weapons into villages.”

“Media reports say that civilians were killed in ‘fighting by both sides,’ but actually the killings were done by the Burmese army,” he mentioned.

The AA is usually accused of launching assaults by troops dressed in civilian garments, and Myanmar’s military could also be making correct experiences of a few of these assaults, mentioned Shwe Phaw Sein, chairperson of the Rakhine Ethnic Congress (REC).

“There are some people who know the truth, but they are afraid of telling the truth. There is no opportunity for them to do so,” he mentioned.

Peace will not be but past attain, however efforts to make contacts between the warring armies should be dealt with rigorously, mentioned United Nationalities Alliance (UNA) chief Sai Nyunt Lwin, noting that reporters talking to AA spokesmen have had authorized bother following the federal government’s designation in March of the AA as a terrorist group.

“We have to be very careful, and I would like to suggest that both sides stop fighting before national elections [scheduled for later this year], because this fighting can harm the elections,” he mentioned.

Myanmar’s de facto chief Aung San Suu Kyi’s four-year-old authorities has lengthy sought to finish the nation’s a number of ethnic wars with historic peace talks. But these talks have sputtered, with solely 10 of the nation’s 20-some ethnic armies having signed a 2015 nationwide cease-fire pact thought of the muse for the talks.

Reported by RFA’s Myanmar Service. Translated by Khet Mar. Written in English by Richard Finney.