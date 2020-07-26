Civil Service chief tipped for No10 top job ‘bent’ rules to acquire £30,000 worth of paint

Under- fire Civil Service high-flyer Antonia Romeo was at the centre of a fresh bullying storm on Saturday night after a previous associate broke cover with a variety of brand-new accusations.

This paper has actually discovered the mandarin tipped to end up being Whitehall’s top authorities was implicated of breaking rigorous Government procurement rules to acquire complimentary paint and home furnishings for her ₤ 9 million grace-and-favour home.

And she was implicated of permitting her partner’s company to utilize the taxpayer-owned home in New York’s elite Upper East Side for work occasions complimentary of charge and threatening junior personnel who raised objections to her behaviour.

As the brand-new British Consul General in New York in 2016, Mrs Romeo firmly insisted the high-end condominium’s ‘granny’ design be repainted. But her ₤100,000 refit strategy was declined on premises of expense by the Foreign Office, provided it had actually currently just recently been remodelled.

So Mrs Romeo had personnel technique high-end UK paint brand name Farrow & &(************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )(************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )assistance remodel the flat in return for complimentary promo and a taxpayer-funded beverages reception at her home. A comparable technique was made to soft-furnishing company The Rug Company.

Antonia Romeo (centre left) is at the centre of a fresh bullying storm after a previous associate broke cover with a variety of brand-new accusations

Last night, allies of Mrs Romeo insisted she was working to accomplish worth for the taxpayer and ‘bang the drum for Britain’.

But worried authorities grumbled to London that the giveaway offers were struck outside of the normal procurement rules, in the middle of worries it left the Government open to being taken legal action against by competing companies.

Mrs Romeo is likewise implicated by previous associates of threatening the professions of anybody who questioned her strategies and bullying personnel who objected. She unconditionally rejects these claims.

However, associates have actually exposed Farrow & &(************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )supplied tins of ‘Strong White’ paint that retails at ₤75 for a five-litre tin, assisting drive down the expense of the redecoration to in between $30,000 and $40,000 (₤31,250), consisting of $16,000 to ship Government art work to New York.

The company declares the shade ‘is both strong by name and strong by nature’ triggering authorities in the New York consulate to refer to Mrs Romeo by the label ‘Strong White’ behind her back.

An ex-FCO authorities likewise declares they had to action in after Mrs Romeo enabled her management specialist partner John to utilize the taxpayer moneyed flat in the Beekman Regent Condominium complimentary of charge for work occasions.

Companies utilizing the home for business occasions were charged around $1,500, however Mrs Romeo was implicated of not charging partner John’s company Oliver Wyman for a number of occasions in the very first couple of months in New York where he had actually likewise been published.

Eventually a plan for Mr Romeo to pay for future occasions was carried out and her allies last night firmly insisted there was no unique treatment for her partner– and declares otherwise had actually been examined and dismissed.

Mrs Romeo was implicated of breaking rigorous Government procurement rules to acquire complimentary paint and home furnishings for her ₤ 9 million grace-and-favour home (above) as the brand-new British Consul General in New York in 2016

This row forms part of a file of grievances about Mrs Romeo sent out by consulate personnel to the Foreign Office in 2017, setting off an official probe into her behaviour in which she was later on cleared.

But the 2017 examination stimulated fury in the FCO with senior authorities composing of their ‘aggravation and issue’ at the viewed whitewash. Now the file of grievances about Mrs Romeo has actually been revealed for the very first time.

Spanning 12 months and seen by this paper, the cache has actually detailed listings of accusations through Mrs Romeo’s year in charge in New York consisting of contested tirades versus junior personnel who were typically decreased to tears.

Shortly after Mrs Romeo took control of in the plum Consulate function in New York in June 2016, personnel started putting together proof of her sharp behaviour towards them.

One authorities, Cassie Farrelly, composed that month: ‘I have factor to think, based upon remarks and on Antonia Romeo’s conduct so far, that she will continue to bully me and utilize her position of authority to strike back versus me/punish me for doing a core function of my job– monetary management and guaranteeing we prepare for and stick within our allocated budget plan– and explaining what our budget plan can and can’t pay for with regard to her redecorating demands.’

Mrs Romeo is declared to have actually informed one authorities: ‘I do not like hearing the word ‘no’. It’s evidence that you slouch and you’re refraining from doing your job.’

And in November 2016, a senior consulate team member resigned mentioning Mrs Romeo as a driving consider her choice to leave.

Mrs Romeo’s ₤100,000 refit strategy was declined on premises of expense by the ForeignOffice Her personnel were stated to have actually approached high-end UK paint brand name Farrow & &(************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )(************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )assistance remodel the flat in return for complimentary promo

Mrs Romeo is likewise implicated of informing another authorities that viewed curtness in an e-mail was a ‘profession restricting relocation that might just take place when’.

A Whitehall source contested this, stating ‘words and expressions that the complainant ascribed to others were not precise’.

The file likewise offers an in-depth account on the impressive rows over the Farrow & &(************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )concern. Mrs Romeo’s behaviour towards the Consulate’s estates supervisor, who questioned the redecoration, was viewed as bullying by others– consisting of a supposed hazard to report the junior team member to then UN Ambassador Matthew Rycroft and Washington Ambassador KimDarroch

The dossier claims one heated minute included Mrs Romeo ‘cornering’ the team member ‘and attempting to bully her into offering her upkeep group to do Antonia’s asked for painting’.

‘She stated ‘Do I require to have Matthew inform you to do this?’ and likewise that she would be talking to Ambassador Darroch to guarantee it occurred, both of which were viewed [by the official] as Antonia threatening her for not informing her yes.’

Again a Whitehall source contested this and stated ‘it is unconditionally not real that any dangers were made’.

According to the file, civil servants were likewise advised to ask style labels on behalf of Mrs Romeo for pricey garments for her to wear at celebrations and tickets to catwalk occasions worth hundreds of dollars. Officials raised ‘challenging concerns of how to manage demands personnel get from senior personnel to obtain presents, loans, advantages’.

Mrs Romeo’s associates stated Farrow & &(************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )offered tins of ‘Strong White’ paint that retails at ₤75 for a five-litre tin, triggering authorities in the New York consulate to refer to Mrs Romeo by the label ‘Strong White’ behind her back

And e-mails seen by this paper reveal the Luxury Goods Trade Officer for UK Trade & & Investment raised her ‘pain’ at this.

The dossier checks out: ‘It’s something if the business approaches us to use us tickets, products etc and we then set up to accept them on loan or at a discount rate however there’s something somewhat more doubtful about actively looking for complimentary products or favours from business.’

The Mail on Sunday’s discoveries recently that the Permanent Secretary at the Department for International Trade had actually been examined for bullying and abuse of expenditures were branded sexist by her protectors.

Whitehall trade union employer Dave Penman stated there was ‘a whiff of misogyny’ about the exposé of the leading female tipped to end up being the next Cabinet Secretary.

EVEN ANDY WARHOL WASINSUFFICIENT FOR HIGH-FLYER The centrepiece of the main home of Her Majesty’s Consul General in New York is Andy Warhol’s renowned Silver Jubilee pop art picture of the Queen. Purchased for the Government Art Collection from Christie’s in 2008, it has actually not shown up to the general public because 2013, however is the background for flashy celebrity-heavy celebrations tossed by the UK’s guy or female in the BigApple But for inbound Consul General Antonia Romeo, this invaluable British treasure was insufficient. She asked for that more art work be sent out however authorities baulked at the ₤11,000 cost to ship more photos from London, and the ₤ 5,000 expense to return others. Last night, ex-Consulate staffer Cassie Farrelly stated: ‘I signed up with the FCO over 5 years prior to Mrs Romeo’s consultation, as part of an enormous restructuring effort created to lower expenses. ‘ I took this obligation seriously. At a time when civil services in education and health care were still being cut, requiring unneeded and pricey remodellings that didn’t fulfill policy appeared doubtful.’

And allies of Mrs Romeo madly declared the discoveries were part of a managed plot to stop her being successful outbound Sir Mark Sedwill to end up being the very first female head of the Civil Service.

However, it is issue about her viability for that function that has actually triggered previous associates to raise the cover on working for Mrs Romeo.

Cassie Farrelly, the FCO authorities who dealt with Mrs Romeo in New York and raised grievances, has actually spoken openly for the very first time. She stepped forward to state that the large bulk of those who grumbled about her behaviour were ladies, including: ‘I understand this, due to the fact that I’m one of them.’

Speaking specifically to The Mail on Sunday, the incensed American resident included: ‘I do not identify misogyny at work in raising affordable concerns about Mrs Romeo’s viability to govern 430,000 staff members based upon the treatment I personally got and observed.’

And she has actually blasted Mrs Romeo’s ‘usage of taxpayer-funded resources for individual advantage; her fondness for threatening any civil servants who, in service of their commitments to British taxpayers, looked for information her diktats followed policy’.

Ms Farrelly, who left the FCO in 2017, continued: ‘In one example including me straight, when Mrs Romeo required that hundreds of thousands of dollars in public funds be invested refurbishing the taxpayer- owned Consul General’s home to fit her choices, I looked for rather to follow clear FCO policies on estates management and procurement. I and my associates provided a range of lower expense alternatives within policy. Mrs Romeo reacted by threatening my job security.

‘She painted me as inept and insubordinate to one of my line supervisors– a person who had control over my efficiency evaluation– declaring I was ‘looking for reasons’ not to do my job.

‘On the contrary, as the business services supervisor for one of the biggest posts in the U.S. Network, stewarding taxpayer funds properly was a big part of myjob Maintaining responsibility of care for staff members was another.’

In an interview she included: ‘As Mrs Romeo herself has actually stated in one of her lots of media pieces, ‘Leaders can’t have a bad day.’

Even much better leaders take complete obligation for their actions and carry out when they have actually failed and work to resolve them. They do not let allies cover for them or conceal behind straw guy claims of sexism.

‘And while female leaders who work and accomplished should not be held to a greater requirement or a prejudiced one that punishes them due to the fact that they’re not warm and fuzzy enough, nor need to they be enabled to fulfill a lower requirement of stability and principles when stewarding public resources and trust.’

The centrepiece of the main home of Her Majesty’s Consul General in New York is Andy Warhol’s renowned Silver Jubilee pop art picture of the Queen (above). But Mrs Romeo, asked for that more art work be sent out

Last night, a Government representative stated: ‘These accusations– which all relate to a single complaint from a previous worker– were examined completely at the time, with participation from the Government Chief People Officer, and it was figured out by the Civil Service Chief Executive that no misbehavior had actually happened.

‘The grievances were dismissed and she was cleared.’

And allies of Cabinet Office employer Sir Mark Sedwill, who Mrs Romeo remains in contention to prosper, moved to toss a protective arm around the beleaguered authorities.

A source close to Sir Mark stated: ‘Antonia is a dazzling civil servant and has actually been exceptional at promoting British interests abroad. It’s exactly her reliable management and energy at DIT that will assist win trade offers for Britain and boost our put on the international phase.’

But public handbag watchers the TaxPayers’ Alliance countered, stating: ‘Being midway around the globe does not provide consulate fat felines the right to disregard worth for cash for the taxpayers back in your home.’

Boss John O’Connell included: ‘Questions requirement to be inquired about the procurement of soft animal conveniences for the Consul General, after authorities had actually obviously declined a pricey refurb of the home.’