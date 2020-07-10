A 20-page summary of extensive blogs by Dominic Cummings (pictured today) in regards to the faults in the government machine is being circulated by the Cabinet Office

Civil servants have now been circulating a dossier on Dominic Cummings as they brace for a brutal shake-up, it was unmasked today.

The maverick No10 chief is believed to have warned privately that the ‘hard rain’ is coming for Whitehall, with a slew of senior figures already having been ousted.

Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill is the highest-profile casualty, along with his departure in September set to be softened with a £250,000 payoff.

A 20-page summary of Mr Cummings’ extensive blogs about the faults in the us government machine will be circulated by the Cabinet Office, in line with the Times. It was originally drawn up by the Civil Service Learning unit last summer, but officials are increasingly being encouraged to learn it again as tensions rise.

Only for sale in hard cop, it describes Mr Cummings’ fondness for ‘red teams’ explicitly tasked with finding explanations why policies really should not be pursued, and his criticism of the Whitehall infrastructure.

That included saying the Cabinet room wasn’t fit for purpose since it does not have any ‘tools’ for modern times – with even the clock not always working.

However, the document reportedly exercises discretion about some of Mr Cummings’ blunter pronouncements in the years before that he entered No10, including describing the civil service machine as ‘Kafkaesque’.

The former Vote Leave chief, who worked for Michael Gove at the Department for Education, previously wrote of support for ministers: ‘The whole structure of ‘submissions’ and ‘red boxes’ is hopeless. It is incredibly bureaucratic and slow…

‘The whole approach reinforces the abject failure of the senior civil service to think about powerful project management.’

Civil service unions have accused No10 of orchestrating some ‘corrosive and cowardly’ briefings against Sir Mark – who Mr Cummings is said to have experienced as a ‘roadblock’ to a Whitehall shake-up.

Sir Mark, 55, who has a lot more than 30 years of Government service, hit out earlier in the day this week at ‘unpleasant’ off-the-record briefings and ‘sniping’ as that he addressed MPs.

He called them a ‘regrettable feature of modern politics’. He also denied ‘resigning’, saying he previously agreed with Boris Johnson to step down.

Sir Mark Sedwill (pictured right with Boris Johnson) can get £248,189 when that he steps down later in 2010 from his dual role as Cabinet Secretary and national security adviser

David Frost, the Premier’s chief Brexit negotiator, will succeed Sir Mark as national security adviser at the conclusion of August.

He will be given a peerage and operate as a political adviser – initially the role has not attended a civil servant.

Mr Cummings was reported to have been unimpressed by the response of the Cabinet Office to the coronavirus outbreak, telling aides a ‘hard rain is coming’ for the civil service.

Mr Johnson has sought to play down claims that Sir Mark’s position was undermined by a number of hostile media briefings.

He insisted Sir Mark, who will remain involved in the preparations for the united kingdom taking on the presidency of the G7 next year, still had ‘a lot to offer’.