Civil rights protesters from the 1950s and 1960s on their struggle — and our present moment

Now inside their 70s and 80s, these innovators tell us exactly how things possess changed inside the guard equality — and simply how much farther we have to go.

THEN: For incorporation of general public schools, reasonable housing and equal use of public accommodations

NOW: For an end in order to police violence against individuals of colour; against institutional racism in its forms

Who will be protesting

THEN: Young, mostly dark people, based in the South. Many were motivated by Dr. Martin Luther King, even though others believed he shifted too gradually.

NOW: A greater nationwide cabale of people of most colors, which includes members associated with the decentralized Black Lives Matter movement

How they protest

THEN: A nonviolent, multi-pronged strategy combining marche, rallies, Freedom Rides, sit-ins and congressional hearings

NOW: Peaceful rallies and road protests along with flashes associated with violence inside places such as Ferguson (2014), Baltimore (2015) and in various cities right after the loss of life of George Floyd

How they distribute their message

THEN: Rallies, messages, opinion parts, interviews along with the press, nonviolent protests that intentionally courted violence

NOW: Social mass media and cell phone cameras provide protesters a fresh tool that is used to arrange, to distribute messaging and to hold wrongdoers accountable

Their slogans

THEN: “We shall overcome,” “I am a man,” “Freedom now,” “Black power”

NOW: #BlackLivesMatter, “I can’t breathe,” “Say his name …” “Hands up don’t shoot”

The response

THEN: Assassinations, bombings, police canines, fire lines, officers along with clubs, discriminatory code terms such as “agitators,” “outsiders”

NOW: Riot equipment, tear gasoline, flash explosions, discriminatory program code words like “thugs”

