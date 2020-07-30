Civil rights icon John Lewis’s funeral

Jeremy Moorhead/ CNN

The lateRep John Lewis required Americans to “answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe” in an essay released by The New York Times on the day of his funeral.

The late congressman’s words were sent out to the paper 2 days prior to his death to be released Thursday, the day of his funeral

Lewis, a mantle of the civil rights motion, stated he was influenced in his last days by social justice reform and advocacy that has actually swept the county in the consequences of authorities killings of Black Americans.

“You filled me with hope about the next chapter of the great American story when you used your power to make a difference in our society,” he composed. “Millions of people motivated simply by human compassion laid down the burdens of division. Around the country and the world you set aside race, class, age, language and nationality to demand respect for human dignity.”

Lewis continued, “Emmett Till was my George Floyd. He was my Rayshard Brooks, Sandra Bland and Breonna Taylor,” including he was 15 years of ages at the time of Till’s brutal death

“I will never ever forget the moment when it became so clear that he could easily have been me. In those days, fear constrained us like an imaginary prison, and troubling thoughts of potential brutality committed for no understandable reason were the bars,” he composed.

