Civil rights groups sue Donald Trump over church photo op

Hundreds of active-duty troops from the 82nd Airborne Division who were provided for the Washington DC area to potentially answer civil unrest are expected to begin heading back once again to their home base in North Carolina, a US official has said.

The official, speaking to Reuters on the health of anonymity, said the decision was made earlier and they will be returning to Fort Bragg soon.

While the troops were in the National Capital Region, they were maybe not deployed to Washington DC and were on standby in the event they were needed.