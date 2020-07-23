Civil rights attorney blasts Biden for ‘insulting’ African Americans: ‘I’m Black and I’m not voting for him’

“[Biden] has not gone to these Democratic cities and welcomed the victims like President Trump has. He has not strolled hand in hand with policeman,” Terrell informed “Bill Hemmer Reports”.

“Joe Biden has insulted every African American by saying if you don’t vote for me, ‘you ain’t Black.’ I’m Black. I’m not voting for him. He’s an insult to every American because people decide on the competency of the candidate – Joe Biden has to help the people in those cities and he’s not doing it. He’s in his basement.”

Earlier this year, Biden informed a New York City early morning radio program that if African Americans were uncertain whether to support him or Trump, they “ain’t black.” The Delaware Democrat later on revealed remorse for those remarks:

“I shouldn’t have been so cavalier,” Biden stated in a May call with the U.S. Black Chambers, attending to the debate within seconds of the session beginning. “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy … No one should have to vote for any party, based on their race or religion or background.”

Terrell, who has previously said on Fox News the Democratic Party “left” him, included that Democrats do not desire civil order however that the circumstance has actually likewise been the total reverse in that regard too.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The cable networks, other than Fox, didn’t show the president with these murder victims’ families. They’re trying to create a false narrative. The narrative they’re trying to create is the president doesn’t care: The reality is, most Americans, Democrats as well, they want law and order,” he stated.

“The Portland mayor who has been denying access to the federal agents – he was heckled. Translation, these extremists groups protesting, they’re not protesters. They’re criminals. They don’t even respect the people that are defending them, i.e. Democratic mayors,” Terrell included.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser, Allie Raffa and Madeleine Rivera added to this report