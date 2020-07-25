Civil rights activist Bob Woodson: Low-income Blacks being ‘bamboozled and hustled and scammed’ by Democrats

“Lori Lightfoot will tell you — and it’s not just Lori Lightfoot, by a mile — but she cares so deeply about the poorest people in her city. Should we believe that?” Carlson asked Woodson.

“Absolutely not,” he responded. “I believe that the salvation of this country … will be the sleeping giant: When low-income Blacks wake up and realize that they are being bamboozled and hustled and scammed by people like Lori Lightfoot and others — they are going to realize that they must address the enemy within.”

“The left derives this moral authority as being of legitimate representatives of the poor,” he stated, indicating another liberal city dealing with weeks of violence and discontent– Portland, Ore.

Woodson stated a “metaphor” for Democrats’ presumed “moral authority” over minority neighborhoods was when a white demonstrator supposedly actioned in front of Black police throughout the demonstrations and stated “f— the police.”

“That’s a metaphor for how whites are making use of that. But one day– there is proof of the sleeping giant, the low-income leaders around the nation are acknowledging this, as in Washington[D.C.] An 11- year-old young boy was eliminated on the Fourth of July and individuals showed internally and stated, no justice, no sleep. They picketed and made sounds till the killers were turned in.”

During the interview, Carlson informed Woodson that chose Democrats’ services to complicated social concerns continue to end up being “more frivolous and disconnected from reality.”

“Absolutely,” Woodson stated. “What they are doing is falsely claiming that the failures of the last 60 years — most urban centers all over the country have been run by liberal Democrats, many of them veterans of the civil rights movement who moved from civil rights, to run these cities — They also had to spend about $22 trillion on poverty money in the cities and as a consequence, all of these inequities that they have been talking about have been done on their watch.”

“Now the white left is coming in and exploiting the disparity and using it to really decimate the country, and the collateral damage are the lives of poor Blacks in these cities because what the left is doing is vilifying the police as agents of white supremacy and the more they are vilified, the less aggressive they are about enforcing laws and the more the murder rate rises.”

He additional implicated Democratic political leaders of “systematic abandonment” of low-income African-American neighborhoods.