Civil Contract Party convenes board meeting attended by PM Pashinyan

PM Pashinyan participates in a board meeting called by the Civil Contract Party. Board member of the part Alen Simonyan, who is also the Vice Speaker of the National Assembly, informed that party ideologies and work were discussed in the meeting. The Party has the Minister of Territorial Am Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan as the board chairman. Both the Speaker of the parliament Ararat Mirzoyan, and PM Pashinyan did not answer the questions bombarded by the reporters.

