Citydwellers book holiday homes for whole summer, as return to office looks increasingly far-off

Holiday dwelling house owners within the UK have been besieged by enquiries from citydwellers hoping to book for the whole summer time, as returning to the office looks increasingly far-off.

Britain’s cottages and holiday homes have seen an unprecedented rise in prospects trying for long run stays away from town for when lockdown lifts.

Oliver’s Travels, who take care of luxurious villas and grand chateaux, mentioned that they sometimes get “very few” long run bookings however this month 20 per cent of their UK enquiries are for stays of up to 12 weeks.

Oliver Bell, Co-Founder of Oliver’s Travels mentioned: “We have seen a great interest for six to 12 week stays in the UK where families are looking for somewhere to hunker down over a long period this summer, as well as increased demand for remote locations showing that there’s a desire to go off-grid and temporarily switch off from current affairs.”

As corporations proceed to ask workers to work remotely, households are realising that they’ll spend their summer time by the coast, mentioned Jamie Jamieson, a property search knowledgeable overlaying Norfolk and Suffolk.

He mentioned: “It’s positively a factor occurring in the intervening time with quite a few individuals asking about it.

“95 per cent seem to be coming from London where they have had small gardens and they want to be in a larger space inside and out with a garden and ideally not too far from the sea.”

He added that for dad and mom trying to proceed working “having good broadband is important, so one of them at least can continue working and then share looking after the children”.

But Darren James, director of handpickedcottages.co.uk, who has seen an upshot in high-net price clientele trying for up to six weeks away, believes the rise is due to doable quarantine intervals when travelling abroad.

“People book these size holidays once they go overseas however now they’re reserving them within the UK as a result of it’s extra handy.

“If you wanted to take a two week holiday to Greece I suspect you’ll have to quarantine and it will double the length of a holiday,” he mentioned.