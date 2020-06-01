City of Spartanburg issues overnight curfew

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The City of Spartanburg gave a citywide curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

As demonstrated by Spartanburg police, it will be essentially every night until further notice.

Nobody has to be on the road except if you are heading out to or from work, police said; any individual who disregards the curfew will be captured.

“I think Spartanburg is being smart though we don’t really like it,” Jesse Canty, owner of Smokin’ Wings and Pastor at Living Waters Christian Ministries. “I think they’re being proactive after looking around and seeing what’s affecting the nation and I think they’re putting parameters in so it doesn’t fester to what we see in the nation.”

Canty says he hasn’t been complaining in protests in the city however he has socially.

“We’re not anti-police, we’re anti-police brutality,” said Canty. “What would this city, this world be like without police officers?”

He’s seeking mending and change.

“I pray for the whole nation,” stated Canty. “From our leaders in Washington to here in Spartanburg. Wonderful place to live and I’m praying that we can get to a place in life where we can love one another as what God teaches us to.”