City Of Seattle Holds Training Against ‘Whiteness’

If you’re a white person utilized by the City of Seattle you now must sit through hours of racially themed training letting you know how horrible you are, the method that you are a racist, and how disgusting and repugnant you, your family, as well as your history are to all others.

And as a taxpayer, you’re paying for it. Lucky you.

The June 12th city hall-mandated employee training instructed whites on “undoing your own whiteness” in order to be held accountable by “people of color.” Apparently white isn’t a color.

A flyer distributed during the training declared how “racism is not our fault but we are responsible.” Another said white staffers must give up “the land” and their “guaranteed physical safety” to become an “accomplice” for racial justice.

The land? Oh well, there goes that parking space near to the office door. Physical safety? Don’t mind the new office guillotine, it’s only for really white people.

The City of Seattle held a training session for white employees called “Interrupting Internalized Racial Superiority and Whiteness.” So I did a public records request to find out just what this means. Let’s go through it together in this thread. 👇 — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2020

Said reporter Christopher Rufo, who the City of Seattle wont give any comment to: “I’m going to keep pushing—because this is exactly the kind of thought-policing they want to implement everywhere. The new cultural revolution is being fought via corporate HR, city diversity training, and public school curriculums. When you find something like this in your community, expose it, criticize it, mock it, and reject it.”

Mocking? No problem.

In the email invitation to the big event, the office asked “city employees who identify as white to join this training to learn, reflect, challenge ourselves, and build skills and relationships that help us show up more fully as allies and accomplices for racial justice.”

“We’ll examine our complicity in the system of white supremacy – how we internalize and reinforce it – and begin to cultivate practices that enable us to interrupt racism in ways to be accountable to black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) folks within our community,” the office added.

BIPOC? Ah, fascists love their acronyms. Gestapo, Stasi, now BIPOC. Birds of a feather.

White employees were told to establish “networks with other white people who are practicing antiracist accomplicehood so you can talk through your struggles in the work of undoing your own whiteness.”

Undoing? Will a decent tan suffice?

White employees should begin “practicing self-talk that affirms our complicity in racism… Racism is not our fault but we are responsible.”

So, accountable for something that we are perhaps not at fault? Well, that makes sense.

In order to be considered “accomplices,” white employees must forsake “comfort,” “guaranteed physical safety,” “expectations or presumptions of emotional safety,” “control over other people and over the land,” and “relationships with some other white people.”

Love the final part. Does that mean you don’t need to talk to the annoying guy in accounting anymore?

White employees were also urged to quit “niceties from neighbors and colleagues,” “the certainty of your job,” and “accepting jobs and promotions when we are not qualified, including racial equity…white people keep the system going” by being socialized “to cause harm to POC,” “justify why we are superior and have been wronged by POC,” “use anger, self-righteousness and defensiveness [to] mask fear, shame, or guilt,” “show up small and inauthentic,” and lastly are “unable to imagine a way forward that comes from a place of humanity,” thus reinforcing the status quo.

Aside from dealing with their obvious clinical self-loathing, someone needs to give these Bolsheviks lessons in basic English.

Those who attended the session were also shown “data” entitled “Assimilation into Whiteness,” which displayed how those of “Arab, Jewish, Finnish, German, Italian, Armenian or Irish descent still classify as white.” Oh, good, a racial identification chart. Not that way in of itself is racist at all.

There are a lot more details. But by now, you receive the drift. Thus, if you’re white in Seattle you’ll be treated like blacks were in Alabama in 1955. The irony seems to escape those who mandate the treatment.

This piece was published by David Kamioner on July 9, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

