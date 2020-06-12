City of Hamilton in New Zealand to remove statue of British naval captain | World news

A statue of a British naval captain will be removed by the town council in Hamilton, New Zealand following a local Māori elder threatened to go down by force.

The statue of Captain John Hamilton, after whom the city in the central North Island is named, was gifted to the city with a local company in 2013.

Council chief executive Richard Briggs said in a statement that the decision to remove it from Civic Square was made after it received a request from local iwi (tribe), Waikato-Tainui. Briggs said it had become clear the statue was also likely to be vandalised.

“We know this statue is contentious for a number of our community members. It is the right thing for the council to take the opportunity to look at the long-term plan for this artwork and determine where and how it might fit in to the city’s future.”

He said there have been public safety concerns because the statue is embedded in to Civic Square and sits on top of an underground carpark.

“If the statue were to be forcefully removed from its current position, as has been indicated, it could severely undermine the integrity of the building below it.”

Local kaumatua (elder) Taitimu Maipi told news website Stuff he intended to remove the statue during a protest march on Saturday.

He said Hamilton was a “murderous arsehole” who was displayed in the town as though that he was a hero. Hamilton was a captain through the battle of Gate Pā during the 19th century New Zealand wars, a series of bloody battles between Māori and the British government about disputed land purchases and colonial occupation. However, it is likely Hamilton never set foot in the city.

The plans to remove the statue comes as wider conversation develops concerning the future of New Zealand’s colonial statues.

Several other statues and memorials across the country may also be in the spotlight, including a statue of James Cook in Gisborne which can be erected on Titirangi, a sacred mountain. Cook light emitting diode the first Europeans to set foot on New Zealand. The statue stands immediately where Cook’s crew killed nine iwi members adhering to a misunderstanding.

Even in some provincial towns like Ngaruawahia in the Waikato there are other overt signs of colonialism. Within a couple of months of the conclusion of the Waikato wars in 1864, where British forces were victorious, town planners designed the layout according to the pattern of the Union Jack.

On Thursday, Māori party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer called for an inquiry to identify and remove colonial monuments, statues and place names that symbolise racism and oppression.

“It may well not appear racist to some, but to those who it affects and to those whose history was most impacted, it will. It simply does, and it’s wrong and we ought to be part of that solution.

“We’re not saying first of all that they should all be pulled down. What we’re saying is that there are some that no longer fit who we should be as a nation.”

Hamilton’s mayor Paula Southgate said that the global push to remove symbols of racism and oppression around the globe meant it absolutely was the right time to remove the statue in New Zealand.

“We can’t ignore what is happening all over the world and nor should we. At a time whenever we are trying to build tolerance and understanding between cultures and in the community, I don’t think the statue helps us to bridge those gaps.

“While I appreciate the statue was gifted to the city before my time on council, we need to think about its role and potential location in the city.”

Last September, prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the national school curriculum would be changed to require lessons on the New Zealand wars.