City of Atlanta to fine illegal street racing spectators | News

ATLANTA,Ga (CBS46)– Atlanta’s City Council is punishing street racers. City authorities state the issue has actually been worsening for months with automobiles driving recklessly and congesting crossways.

But now, authorities state they are putting in location charges that consist of racers, organizers and spectators.

“The legalization is to act as a deterrent to bad behavior,” stated Atlanta council member Micheal Bond.

The city board voted to fine lawbreakers a minimum fine of $1,000 plus court expenses or jail time of up to 6 months, however the modifications are not targeting chauffeurs, rather guests and other street race individuals.

“The car racers aren’t going to do it if they don’t have an audience so I have really got my fingers crossed very tight that works all over the city to at least cut down, if not totally eliminate the racing,” included council member Carol Smith.

CBS46 spoke to one viewer, who desired to conceal his identity out of worry of retaliation. He informs us he does not think the brand-new fines will put an end to the racing, however rather just require racers to move underground.

“It might slow it down a bit however I seem like they’ll simply discover another method …