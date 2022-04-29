The General Department of State Protection of the Police received information on corruption crimes, which were sold to the officers of the Criminal Police’s Intellectual Property Crimes Division. Extensive operative-investigative measures were taken, as a result of which the factual data obtained was as follows: In the yard of the 47 Baghramyan Avenue building in Yerevan, do not dismantle the balcony made of metal structures, do not release it from illegal possession of community-owned land, do not impose an administrative fine in the amount of 2 million AMD. According to the agreement, at the beginning of April of this year, 300 thousand drams were demanded from the resident as a bribe. On the agreed day, April 24, for some reason the deal did not take place, but a new agreement was reached, the citizen was invited to the municipality on April 28. On that day, the chief specialist of the municipality was brought to the criminal police on Demirchyan Street in Yerevan, in his “Nissan” car, immediately after receiving 300 thousand drams from the citizen. The bribe money was found ահ taken from the car interior.

Initiated a criminal case: The chief specialist of the municipality and the head of the third territorial division were arrested. The criminal case was sent to the Anti-Corruption Committee for preliminary investigation.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the procedure established by the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.

