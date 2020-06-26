City councilman among 4 facing voter fraud charges in New Jersey

Paterson City Councilman Michael Jackson, Councilman-Elect Alex Mendez, Shelim Khalique and Abu Razyen have been charged with criminal conduct involving mail-in ballots during the election.

“Today’s charges send a clear message: If you try to tamper with an election in New Jersey, we will find you and we will hold you accountable,” Grewal said in a statement. “We will not allow a small number of criminals to undermine the public’s confidence in our democratic process.”

Jackson, 48, is charged with fraud in casting a mail-in vote, unauthorized possession of ballots, tampering with public records and falsifying or tampering with records.

He allegedly violated state election laws as a candidate by approaching more than one Paterson voters in the district where he was running and collecting their official mail-in ballots, in line with the release.

New Jersey allows a “bearer” to take ballots from a few people and deliver them to the county board of elections. A bearer can collect and deliver ballots for only three people and a candidate in the election is never permitted to become a bearer.

Jackson allegedly did not identify himself as a bearer on the mail-in ballots that he brought to the Passaic County Board of Elections, and that he allegedly had more than three ballots that have been not his.

An attorney for Jackson told CNN on Thursday that his client will plead not guilty.

“He will be contesting all of these charges,” Theodore Kyles Jr. said in a statement. “And I can tell you that Councilman Jackson is a fine public servant with many, many years of distinguished service to the community, even before he was elected to the city council.”

Mendez is similarly charged with election fraud, fraud in casting a mail-in vote, unauthorized possession of ballots, false registration or transfer, tampering with public records and falsifying or tampering with records, in line with the release.

He allegedly approached more than one voters in Paterson, where he was running, collected official mail-in ballots and delivered them to the Passaic County Board of Elections without identifying himself as the bearer.

Mendez also allegedly got and submitted more than one voter registration applications he knew were false, fictitious or fraudulent, knowing anyone in the applying was not permitted vote in the election district. Paul Brickfield, a lawyer for Mendez, told CNN on Thursday, “He’s going to be pleading not guilty to the charges.”

“He looks forward to being vindicated,” Brickfield said. “He looks forward to being sworn in on July 1 as the duly elected councilperson for District 3.”

Razyen, 21, is charged with fraud in casting a mail-in vote and unauthorized possession of ballots. He was allegedly seen on video with increased than three mail-in ballot envelopes that did not have the bearer portion completed, according to the release. CNN has now reached out to Razyen’s attorney for comment.

Khalique, 51, faces the same charges as Razyen along with tampering with public record information and falsifying or tampering with records. He allegedly collected and submitted ballots that were perhaps not his and did not identify himself since the bearer once they were brought to the Passaic County Board of Elections, the attorney general noted in the release.

Separately, Kahlique was charged with contract fraud linked to the bus company that he owns, A-1 Elegant Tours Inc. Joseph Rotella, a lawyer for Khalique, told CNN his client denies the allegations and plans to plead simple.

“My client denies all the allegations of wrongdoing, and he looks forward to reviewing what the state claims is the evidence against him,” Rotella said.