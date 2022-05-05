The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia informs that on May 6, 2022, at 11:00, a compulsory military service will be held for the citizens with significant achievements in the field of culture and art established by the order of the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports. The sitting of the commission giving a conclusion on deferment of conscription.
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.