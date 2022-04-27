The march of citizens demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan in Ararat region is currently going on in Surenavan community. “I have friends in the Surenavan community who will go with us to the end to save the homeland from this catastrophe,” ARF member Gerasim Vardanyan announced live on Facebook. “Unity, struggle, victory,” the protesters chanted.

The participant of the march, deputy of “Hayastan” faction Anna Grigoryan mentioned that even the children greet them, get excited when they see the flags.

“We invite everyone in the evening to talk about the bonfire and our plans and problems,” he said.

At the entrance to Surenavan, the citizens raised the flag of Artsakh, supporting the demand for a march and supporting the struggle for Artsakh. Dozens of people from Surenavan gathered to greet the protesters with sweets and fruits.

Luiza SUKIASYAN