CITIZEN by CNN: Rift inside GOP a defining moment for Republicans
CNN’s Dana Bash is joined by David Chalian, John King and Abby Phillip to discuss the growing rift in the Republican party between those who want to move on from former President Donald Trump and the party’s support for conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

